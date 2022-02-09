Under Armour (UA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE UA opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.30. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

In other news, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $74,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Under Armour stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 842,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Under Armour worth $15,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on UA shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth.

