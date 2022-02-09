Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Byrna Technologies Inc. is non-lethal technology company. It engages in development and manufacture of innovative non-lethal equipment and munitions. Byrna Technologies Inc., formerly known as Security Devices International Inc, is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.08 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

