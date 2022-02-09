TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Cut to C$151.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on TMX Group to C$147.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$147.71.

Shares of X stock opened at C$127.30 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$120.13 and a 12 month high of C$145.69. The stock has a market cap of C$7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 22.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$125.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$132.38.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$232.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.0700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$133.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,800,000.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

