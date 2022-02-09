Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FSZ. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an equal wight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.56.

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$10.10 on Tuesday. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$9.71 and a 52 week high of C$11.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$171.10 million. Research analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.4500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

