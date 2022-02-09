PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at TD Securities

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PSK. Scotiabank upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a na rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.97.

Shares of PSK opened at C$16.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$11.32 and a 1 year high of C$17.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

