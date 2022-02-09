Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Issued By B. Riley

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anterix in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47.

Get Anterix alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.52. Anterix has a 12 month low of $34.91 and a 12 month high of $66.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,120.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,380,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hamid Akhavan purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,700 shares of company stock worth $164,058 over the last three months. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Heard Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 370,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 107,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,091 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 104,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 63,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 59,927 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,405,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.