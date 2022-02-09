Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Webster Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

WBS opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

