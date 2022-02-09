Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Webster Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.
WBS opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.28%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
