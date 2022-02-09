Littelfuse, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Littelfuse in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.65.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $256.26 on Monday. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $234.59 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total transaction of $2,466,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.67, for a total transaction of $1,375,630.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $6,298,431. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

