FY2022 EPS Estimates for Capri Holdings Limited Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capri in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.05.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $68.32 on Monday. Capri has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $70.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Capri by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Capri by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

