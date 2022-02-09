First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.65

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.65 and traded as low as $10.56. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 3,429 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $142.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.

Get First Northern Community Bancorp alerts:

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.60%.

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.