Loews (NYSE:L) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews (NYSE:L) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:L opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.90. Loews has a 1 year low of $47.28 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of L. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Loews by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Loews by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

