Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,411,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 49,590 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 657,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 29,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 67,006 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.