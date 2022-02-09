Head-To-Head Analysis: Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) versus Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Centerra Gold and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -46.34% 12.71% 9.86% Perpetua Resources N/A -44.48% -33.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centerra Gold and Perpetua Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $1.69 billion 1.47 $408.54 million ($1.91) -4.38 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.60) -5.97

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerra Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Centerra Gold and Perpetua Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44 Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus target price of $11.78, suggesting a potential upside of 40.76%. Perpetua Resources has a consensus target price of $17.13, suggesting a potential upside of 378.35%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Perpetua Resources on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

