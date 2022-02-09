Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.29.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.14 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average of $72.67. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $123,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

