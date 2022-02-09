Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will announce sales of $5.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.54 billion and the lowest is $5.46 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $23.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.13 billion to $23.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.93 billion to $24.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.23.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Whirlpool by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Whirlpool by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $200.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $183.75 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.69.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.