Mizuho Lowers Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $220.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $188.53 on Monday. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $160.99 and a twelve month high of $212.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.91.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.
About Hubbell
Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hubbell (HUBB)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.