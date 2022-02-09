Mizuho Lowers Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $220.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $188.53 on Monday. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $160.99 and a twelve month high of $212.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.91.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

