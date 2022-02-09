Western Union (WU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Western Union (NYSE:WU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Western Union to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.95. Western Union has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

