Western Union (WU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Western Union (NYSE:WU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Western Union to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.95. Western Union has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.
Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Union (WU)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.