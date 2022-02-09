Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lexaria Bioscience in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Lexaria Bioscience’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

LEXX stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. Lexaria Bioscience has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $12.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 15,078.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 407,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 405,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 317,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $120,000. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.