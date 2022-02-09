Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lexaria Bioscience in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Lexaria Bioscience’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.
LEXX stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. Lexaria Bioscience has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $12.50.
About Lexaria Bioscience
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS.
