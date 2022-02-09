KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) – KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $10.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $310.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.45. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $203.88 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

