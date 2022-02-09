Assura (LON:AGR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $63.20

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 63.20 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 63.40 ($0.86), with a volume of 282545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.30 ($0.86).

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGR. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($1.07) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Assura from GBX 77 ($1.04) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.15) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 83.88 ($1.13).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 72.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

In related news, insider Sam Barrell purchased 29,411 shares of Assura stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £19,999.48 ($27,044.60). Insiders have bought 29,716 shares of company stock worth $2,020,907 in the last ninety days.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

