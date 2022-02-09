FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Issued By Truist Financial

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.75. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.13. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RRR. Macquarie lowered Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $49.65 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.77. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 2.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

