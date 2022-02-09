Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Berry Global Group, Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry Global Group in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.97. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BERY. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $62.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average of $66.80. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

