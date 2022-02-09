Clarkson (LON:CKN) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 4,132 ($55.88) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($57.47) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,470 ($60.45) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($57.47) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,157.43 ($56.22).

Shares of CKN stock opened at GBX 3,352.87 ($45.34) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. Clarkson has a 1 year low of GBX 2,420 ($32.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,225 ($57.13). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,661.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,674.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.28.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

