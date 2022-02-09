NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. NovoCure has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $232.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average of $107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -278.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in NovoCure during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.