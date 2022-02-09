M&G’s (MNG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on M&G from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 217 ($2.93) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on M&G from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 237 ($3.20) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&G has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 238 ($3.22).

Shares of LON MNG opened at GBX 215.64 ($2.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.12. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 180.95 ($2.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 254.30 ($3.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 204.24.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

