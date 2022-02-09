Newell Brands (NWL) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect Newell Brands to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.