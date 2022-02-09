Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

FEVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,700 ($36.51) to GBX 2,600 ($35.16) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,350 ($45.30) to GBX 3,200 ($43.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.10) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,562.22 ($34.65).

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 2,212 ($29.91) on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 1,961 ($26.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,871 ($38.82). The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,557.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,456.74. The stock has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 57.20.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

