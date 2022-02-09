Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.29. Tantech shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 306,632 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TANH. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Tantech by 13.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tantech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tantech by 7,177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 179,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tantech by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 266,728 shares during the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Biofuel Energy. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for domestic market that sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

