Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4,826.72

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,826.72 and traded as low as $3,860.08. Givaudan shares last traded at $3,860.08, with a volume of 2 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4,826.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,814.26.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

