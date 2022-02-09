Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Shares of Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.51. Viking Energy Group shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 45,748 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter.

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

