FY2022 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. Increased by Analyst (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for goeasy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $12.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.94. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2023 earnings at $13.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on goeasy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$213.25.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$156.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$166.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$182.23. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$103.44 and a 1 year high of C$218.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a quick ratio of 14.48.

In other goeasy news, Director Karen Basian purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$193.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$193,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,319,816. Also, Director Susan Doniz purchased 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$187.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$346,764.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

