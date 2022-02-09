Truist Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Exponent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of EXPO opened at $85.99 on Monday. Exponent has a one year low of $83.49 and a one year high of $127.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Exponent during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,542,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Exponent by 370.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Exponent by 75.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 107,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Exponent by 12.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Exponent by 714.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

