Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Cut to $194.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $196.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ETN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

Eaton stock opened at $151.50 on Monday. Eaton has a twelve month low of $118.60 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Eaton by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

