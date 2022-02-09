Maxim Group Upgrades Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to “Buy”

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was upgraded by Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $45.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 15.90. Enova International has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $46.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.56.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enova International will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $60,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,957 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enova International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,121,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Enova International by 64.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 30,286 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Enova International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Enova International by 17.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the second quarter valued at about $2,152,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

