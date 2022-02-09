Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 160 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.16) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.23) to GBX 170 ($2.30) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.11) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 169.38 ($2.29).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 137.22 ($1.86) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The company has a market capitalization of £37.11 billion and a PE ratio of -274.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 118 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($47,058.82).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

