Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON PREM opened at GBX 0.29 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.12 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Premier African Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

