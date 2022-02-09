Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
LON PREM opened at GBX 0.29 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.12 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Premier African Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01).
Premier African Minerals Company Profile
