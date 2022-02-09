Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on PXS. Noble Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Univest Sec restated a buy rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of PXS stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $19.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.86% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,003 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

