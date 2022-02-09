Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €46.80 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €46.80 ($53.79) price objective on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.17) price target on shares of Talanx in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Talanx alerts:

TLX opened at €42.56 ($48.92) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15. Talanx has a 12 month low of €32.04 ($36.83) and a 12 month high of €44.42 ($51.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.30.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.