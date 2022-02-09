Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.89 Billion

Equities analysts expect that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will announce sales of $8.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.66 billion and the highest is $9.18 billion. 3M reported sales of $8.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $36.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.88 billion to $38.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $37.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.23 billion to $39.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 220.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $162.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.86. 3M has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

