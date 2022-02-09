Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will post sales of $47.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.56 million to $48.84 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $52.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $245.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.36 million to $246.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $229.63 million, with estimates ranging from $227.45 million to $231.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.93. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,244 shares of company stock worth $122,888. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

