StockNews.com Downgrades Timken (NYSE:TKR) to Hold

Timken (NYSE:TKR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

TKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

TKR stock opened at $66.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.70. Timken has a 1-year low of $62.96 and a 1-year high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Timken will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Timken by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Timken by 4.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 6.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

