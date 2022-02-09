Citigroup Downgrades Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) to Sell

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $145.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $215.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $164.30 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $159.85 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after acquiring an additional 806,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,552,000 after acquiring an additional 475,849 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,688,000 after acquiring an additional 71,258 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,849,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75,835 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

