Citigroup Downgrades Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) to Sell

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $145.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $215.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.
Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $164.30 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $159.85 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after acquiring an additional 806,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,552,000 after acquiring an additional 475,849 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,688,000 after acquiring an additional 71,258 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,849,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75,835 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.
