Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Expedia Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.64.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $193.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $194.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.99.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,603,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total value of $1,844,753.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,742 shares of company stock worth $13,954,886. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.