Gartner (NYSE:IT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $324.00.

NYSE IT opened at $302.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.88 and a 200-day moving average of $309.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a 52 week low of $175.18 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,650 shares of company stock worth $2,749,728. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 371,624.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,607 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Gartner by 13,031.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,100,000 after acquiring an additional 136,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 115.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after acquiring an additional 699,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gartner by 47.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,235,000 after acquiring an additional 309,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

