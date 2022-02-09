Wix.com (WIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Wix.com to post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter. Wix.com has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, analysts expect Wix.com to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of WIX opened at $118.47 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $109.03 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 1.29.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wix.com (WIX)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.