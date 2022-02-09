Wix.com (WIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Wix.com to post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter. Wix.com has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, analysts expect Wix.com to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WIX opened at $118.47 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $109.03 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIX. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.11.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

