SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of SILV stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

