Eventbrite (EB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EB stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.62. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eventbrite stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 427.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

