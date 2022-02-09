USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.43

Shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and traded as high as $6.16. USD Partners shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 184,315 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USDP. Zacks Investment Research raised USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $160.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in USD Partners by 32.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. 12.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

