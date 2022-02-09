USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.43

Shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and traded as high as $6.16. USD Partners shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 184,315 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USDP. Zacks Investment Research raised USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.
The stock has a market cap of $160.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in USD Partners by 32.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. 12.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
USD Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USDP)
USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.
