Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Issued By Oppenheimer

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.96. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.36.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $482.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $367.00 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

