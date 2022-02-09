Ryanair (LON:RYA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.36

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.36 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 13.80 ($0.19). Ryanair shares last traded at GBX 14.42 ($0.19), with a volume of 1,030,829 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of £163.33 million and a PE ratio of -24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.75.
About Ryanair (LON:RYA)
Featured Stories
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.